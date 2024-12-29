Finn Russell to the fore as Scotland duo help Bath inflict record Premiership defeat on Saracens

Scotland fly-half underlines Lions credentials

Scotland duo Finn Russell and Cameron Redpath helped leaders Bath inflict a record defeat on Saracens in the Gallagher Premiership on Saturday.

Russell kicked 16 points and Redpath scored one of ten tries, assisted by his international teammate, as 14-man Saracens were hammered 68-10 at the Recreation Ground.

Another virtuoso performance from Russell, described by Planet Rugby as a ‘masterclass’, underlined why the Scotland fly-half is regarded as a frontrunner to start for the Lions at number 10 during the 2025 summer tour of Australia.

Finn Russell of Bath kicks during the record Gallagher Premiership rout of Saracens on Saturday. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) | Getty Images

He set Bath on their way when an ingenious crossfield kick towards Joe Cokanasiga was illegally flicked away by Liam Williams behind the line, meaning a yellow card for the Wales international and a penalty try awarded as the visitors fell seven points behind.

Saracens were already up against it when they lost flanker Toby Knight to a red card on 14 minutes after he was guilty of making direct head contact in a challenge on Bath centre Ollie Lawrence as the visitors ended the afternoon reeling from the worst reversal in their Premiership history, surpassing a 65-10 loss to Exeter in October 2023.

Bath had a bonus point secured before half-time through further scores from Thomas du Toit, Redpath and Will Muir, with Russell adding three conversions.

Joe Cokanasiga (2), Lawrence and Sam Underhill added second-half touchdowns, as Muir completed a hat-trick, with Russell booting five more conversions, and Saracens had no answer apart from Kapeli Pifeleti’s late try, plus a Fergus Burke penalty and conversion.

It was a day to forget for the visitors, who could not recover from the red card and injury setbacks as Bath ran riot, moving five points clear at the Premiership summit and once again underlining their status as major title contenders.

“Bath were great today,” said Saracens rugby director Mark McCall. “They are strong in all areas, and the foundation of their team is their front-row, which is outstanding. They have got Ben (Spencer) and Finn Russell at half-back, and they pulled the strings.