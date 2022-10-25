Racing 92's Finn Russell has been linked with a move to Japan. (Photo by XAVIER LEOTY/AFP via Getty Images)

Russell’s contract at Racing 92 expires at the end of the season and the stand-off has been linked with a move to the Japanese league. Racing will change their coaching team in the summer, with former England boss Stuart Lancaster arriving from Leinster as director of rugby. Lancaster is reported to be looking at new fly-halves, adding to the uncertainty around Russell who was last week dropped from the Scotland squad.

Gregan, Australia’s most capped player, played with Suntory Sungoliath, helping the Tokyo-based club win the All-Japan Championship in 2010-11. He believes the style of rugby and lighter schedule can help prolong players’ careers. “Having had that experience at the end of my career, I believe you can get longevity and actually improve and get experience into your game,” said Gregan. “Fourie du Preez [the former South Africa scrum-half] was the same. He wouldn’t have played in his last World Cup in 2015 if he hadn’t gone to Japan.