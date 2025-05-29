Finn Russell to get new Scotland teammate at Bath as high-flyers move fast after injury blow
Chris Harris will swell the Scottish contingent at Bath next season after agreeing to move to the recently crowned European Challenge Cup winners.
Harris, 34, is to leave Gloucester after six years to join their West Country rivals where he will link up with fellow Scotland internationals Finn Russell, Cameron Redpath and Josh Bayliss.
He has been signed as injury cover for Ollie Lawrence who faces a long recovery period after undergoing surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon he sustained during England's Six Nations win against Italy in March.
Harris has made 158 Premiership appearances for Gloucester having joined the club in 2019 from Newcastle Falcons. Capped 46 times by Scotland, he was also a Test Lion on the 2021 tour of South Africa. He has enjoyed a fine season with Gloucester and will now join a club who hope to be crowned Premiership champions next month.
“Bath Rugby is delighted to announce the signing of centre Chris Harris from Gloucester Rugby on a one-year deal,” Bath said in a statement. “Harris joins on injury dispensation for Lawrence who suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during England’s Six Nations win over Italy in March and will miss the start of next season.”
Harris in international wilderness
Harris has drifted out of the international picture with Scotland and was last capped in the 84-0 win over Romania at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Lille. He has remained a first pick for Gloucester and has played 19 games for them this season, 17 as a starter.
“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to join Bath and get to play with some great friends and great talent,” he said. “The culture translates on the pitch and I’m excited to get started.”
Bath’s head of rugby Johann van Graan added: “We are very excited that Chris will be joining us on injury dispensation for Ollie. Chris is a leader, and an excellent all-round player who wants to add to our fourth-year journey. I believe Chris' best is yet to come and he will fit in very well with our family-first environment.”
