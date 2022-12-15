Finn Russell’s much anticipated move to Bath appears to be back on after talks over a new deal with Racing 92 broke down.

Finn Russell is in his fifth season with Racing 92. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Scotland stand-off is in his fifth season with the Paris team but his contract expires at the end of the current campaign. He had been speaking to the club about extending his stay but, according to L’Equipe, the two parties are too far apart financially.

Russell, 30, who recently became a father for the first time, was also courted by teams in Japan but looks set to join Bath as a marquee player which would exempt him from the English Premiership’s salary cap.

