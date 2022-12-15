The Scotland stand-off is in his fifth season with the Paris team but his contract expires at the end of the current campaign. He had been speaking to the club about extending his stay but, according to L’Equipe, the two parties are too far apart financially.
Russell, 30, who recently became a father for the first time, was also courted by teams in Japan but looks set to join Bath as a marquee player which would exempt him from the English Premiership’s salary cap.
Racing 92 will change their management team in the summer. Stuart Lancaster, the former England coach, is leaving Leinster to take over as director of rugby at the Paris club who have been credited with an interest in Perpignan’s South African stand-off Tristan Tedder.