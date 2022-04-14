Finn Russell: This has not been my best season - there are several reasons for this

Finn Russell has admitted he has not been at his best this season as he revealed he needed a rest after the Six Nations.

By Matthew Elder
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 6:11 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th April 2022, 6:14 pm

It was a disappointing championship for Russell and Scotland who won only two games, against England and Italy.

The Racing 92 fly-half accepts that he has not been firing on all cylinders, and hinted that tiredness may be a factor following his exertions with the British and Irish Lions last summer.

"I had some good games this year but it's not my best season," he told French outlet rugbyrama.fr. "There are several reasons for this.”

Scotland's Finn Russell was rested by Racing 92 after the Six Nations. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

When asked whether the Lions tour took its toll, he replied: "Maybe, yes. I went on a lot.

"During the Six Nations, my days off were mainly days I spent on the plane, between Edinburgh and Paris. But it's part of the job and the deal I have with Racing. The club has been fair with me. Toto (Laurent Travers) also put me to rest after the tournament. I needed it."

Russell also responded to being labelled a Jekyll and Hyde player, capable of winning, and losing, matches on his own.

"This reputation has followed me throughout my career. When I landed in Glasgow and then in the Scotland team, I tried different things, things that other players did not do before me.

"But if you look at how the openers on the international circuit play, they also try things: off-loads, kicks over the top, all that.

"Marcus Smith does it, Romain Ntamack too. When it's me, I'm told it's 'risky', that it's 'not a good idea'. Maybe I should have started rugby 15 years later."

