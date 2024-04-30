Chris Paterson is the only Scotland player to have featured in four Rugby World Cups but Finn Russell has his sights set on emulating the former full-back by playing in the next tournament in Australia in 2027.

And it’s not the only trip down under on the Bath stand-off’s radar. He is desperate to also go there with the British and Irish Lions next summer in what would be his third tour with the composite side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell, 31, is currently sidelined by a groin injury sustained in the early stages of Bath’s Champions Cup defeat by Exeter on April 6. He was enjoying a sparkling first season in English rugby prior to that setback, helping Bath into the Premiership play-off positions where they remain with two rounds of fixtures remaining.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 03: Finn Russell of the British and Irish Lions looks on during the Sigma Lions v British & Irish Lions tour match at Emirates Airline Park on July 03, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The injury has been described as “significant” by his club who have put no timeframe on Russell’s return. The 80-times capped fly-half had already looked unlikely to be part of Scotland’s summer tour which will see Gregor Townsend’s side travel to North and South America to play Canada, USA, Chile and Uruguay in July.

The head coach is expected to use the tour to develop his squad depth, with some senior players likely to be rested after a long campaign which began with the pre-Rugby World Cup training camp last summer. The 2024 Lions tour will be a target for many in the Scotland squad and Russell makes no bones about his desire to pull on the red jersey again.

“I’d love to go. The 2021 tour was an amazing one and I loved being part of that squad,” said Russell. “It’s the highest level you can reach and it’s a massive challenge to get there, but the more times you do that, it’s what you want to do as a player. Playing big teams, big games, that’s what your career is all about.”

Russell got a brief taste of the Lions in 2017 in New Zealand when he was called up as injury cover and played in the midweek match against the Hurricanes. Four years later in South Africa he was part of the original squad and won a cap in the final Test against the Springboks after injury ruled him out of the first two. The games were played in empty stadiums in 2021 due to Covid and the chance to represent the Lions again but in packed grounds is a powerful motivator for Russell who believes he is coming into his prime.

“If I can get there, it would be amazing to go to Australia, have all the fans coming across and have a proper tour,” he said in an interview with Rugby World magazine.

“As a 10 in my early 30s I feel it’s a really good spot to be. You’ve still got all the physical attributes that allow you to keep up with everyone and you’ve got a good balance of being able to adapt to changes in the game with a fresh mind, while also having the experience of hundreds of games that you’ve played at all different levels, with and against all different players and with and against all different coaches.”

Russell will be 35 when the next World Cup kicks off in Australia but he feels it is an attainable goal if he can maintain fitness and form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad