Finn Russell solid if unspectacular ahead of Lions announcement

Stand-off helps Bath to victory over Edinburgh as they chase glory on two fronts

In what was the final dress rehearsal before Andy Farrell names his British & Irish Lions squad on Thursday, Finn Russell delivered a measured if unspectacular performance to help Bath beat Edinburgh.

The 39-24 victory puts the English side into the final of the EPCR Challenge Cup and they will discover the identity of their opponents on Sunday when Lyon meet Racing 92 in the second semi-final.

Regardless who prevails in the all-French encounter, Bath will be favourites to lift the trophy in Cardiff on May 23 in what could prove to be a glorious end to the season for Russell and his club.

Bath's Finn Russell converts a try against Edinburgh during the EPCR Challenge Cup semi. | SNS Group

For all his talent, the Pro12 final victory he enjoyed with Glasgow Warriors over Munster a decade ago remains the only major trophy of his storied career. Bath were pipped in the Premiership final by Northampton Saints last season and will look to go one step further this time around as they chase glory on two fronts.

Before that, the Lions squad announcement which will take place in London’s O2 Arena. It would be a huge surprise if Russell were not included; the big question is will he be the starting 10 in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane on July 19?

A lot could happen between now and then with some naysayers already claiming Russell’s Test chances have been stymied by the appointment of Johnny Sexton to the Lions coaching staff. The former Ireland 10 has been disparaging in the past about the Scotland stand-off but Farrell is his own man and will have definite ideas about what he wants from his main playmaker.

The Lions head coach wasn’t at Hive Stadium on Saturday (unlike Hollywood A-lister and rugby fan Gerald Butler who was spotted in the stands) but if he had been he would have seen Russell guide Bath into the final with a controlled kicking game which kept Edinburgh pinned back in their own 22 for much of the match.

Bath's Finn Russell relaxes after the win over Edinburgh. | SNS Group

It was Bath’s forwards who stole the show, scoring all six of their side’s tries although Russell did weigh in with nine points of his own through three conversions and a penalty. He also missed three kicks at goal on a mixed day off the tee.

Johann van Graan, Bath’s head coach, praised the kicking game of Russell and his halfback partner Ben Spencer on a day when the English visitors had too much power for their hosts.