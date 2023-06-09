Finn Russell signs off at Racing 92 with defeat in Top 14 play-off semi-final

Finn Russell's hopes of signing off his career in France with a trophy were dashed last night as Racing 92 suffered a disappointing 41-14 defeat to Toulouse in the Top 14 play-off semi-final.

Finn Russell's final match for Racing 92 ended in a 41-14 defeat to Toulouse in the Top 14 play-off semi-final. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Scotland fly-half will be playing his rugby with Bath next season and while he has enjoyed a fruitful five years with the Parisians, he will not look back on his last match fondly after enduring a tough 80 minutes.

Russell, like most of his team-mates, was below their best on a night where Toulouse completely dominated to book their place in the June 17 final at the Stade de France against either La Rochelle or Bordeaux Bègles, who meet in the second semi-final on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toulouse were 20-0 up the break - Thomas Ramos kicking 10 points to add to tries from Matthis Lebel and Emmanuel Meafou - with Russell rarely getting ball to hand, and on one of the rare occasions he did, a kick straight into touch summed up Racing's error-strewn first-half.

The pattern continued into the second half as Toulouse romped into a 34-0 lead with further tries from Alexandre Roumat and Arthur Retiere, and it stayed that way until the 70th minute when two quickfire tries from Gael Fickou and Ibrhim Diallo - both converted by Russell - spared Racing from the enigmony of finishing scoreless.

Toulouse fittingly had the final say though with Francois Cros crossing the line on the final buzzer to complete the rout.