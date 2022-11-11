Some Scotland fans wore Finn Russell masks during the match against Fiji, such has been the clamour to have him back in the team. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Gregor Townsend left Finn Russell out of his original autumn squad but the Scotland coach called him up on Monday and has picked him to play at stand-of against New Zealand on Sunday because “we feel that Finn starting this week gives us more chance of winning”. He won’t find many dissenting voices. There has been a clamour to have Russell back in the team, with the majority of the Scottish rugby public perplexed as to why he wasn’t there in the first place.

Townsend talked up the credentials of Blair Kinghorn and Adam Hastings and both tens have performed admirably for their clubs but the initial exclusion of Russell was a bewildering decision. As recently as last Thursday Townsend was adamant that there would be no recall for the Racing 92 playmaker but the injury to Hastings against Fiji opened the door for Russell and he has been parachuted straight into the starting XV to face the All Blacks. The stand-off’s experience was a key factor in Townsend’s decision. “I don’t know the stats but it will probably be the most experienced squad we have put out for a number of years,” said the coach.

Russell, on 63, is third behind Stuart Hogg (94) and Richie Gray (68) in cap seniority, and there are another five players – Ali Price, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Jamie Ritchie and Hamish Watson – with over 50 caps. On the bench, Jonny Gray has 70 caps and WP Nel will win his 50th if he comes on. In short, it’s a team that has been around the block a bit. Brown, who replaces the injured George Turner at hooker, was, like Russell, left out of the original squad but is preferred to Ewan Ashman, who is on the bench again. The third change is at inside centre where Sione Tuipulotu comes in for Cam Redpath. His pairing with Chris Harris will be the third centre partnership Townsend has picked this autumn.

As expected, Russell’s return dominated the team-naming press conference. Asked if the player shared Townsend’s attacking vision, the coach replied: “Yeah. Whether you have the same vision it is ultimately about the players that lead the attack but there are certain principles we have to abide by. At this level all the players understand that and it is more of a framework for the players to pass, kick and run. Finn is a very experienced ten who has led the attack for us for a number of years and leads the attack for his club. We want him to bring out his strengths and he has been doing that this week.

“He has been excellent. Since he came back in he has been very professional and trained well and led the attack very well. I am very happy with his form. When we announced the [original] squad he was playing better two weeks before and often you are making these decisions on form during the season, maybe the end of last season. At the time we had Blair Kinghorn who had been on the summer tour for us, and Adam Hastings who had been outstanding this season.”

Hastings suffered whiplash and knee injuries in the 28-12 win over Fiji and Townsend estimated he would be out for three to four weeks, with the knee being the chief source of concern. Kinghorn, who started and played well in the autumn opener against Australia, must be content with a place on the bench for the second week running. The Edinburgh 10 has done little wrong yet finds himself on the periphery, collateral damage in the flip-flopping over Russell.

“He was on the bench last week so he has not been demoted,” stressed Townsend. “He is disappointed and you want players to be upset. That means they feel they can do a better job than the player you have picked. Blair has developed really well and Adam had the chance last week before he got his injury. In a game at this level experience counts for a lot and Finn brings that.”

Blair Kinghorn started against Australia but was then benched. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The project to convert Kinghorn to stand-off will not be abandoned – and nor should it – but the Edinburgh player will also provide cover for the wing and full-back berths this weekend. “Blair has had five starts [at stand-off], maybe six if you count the Tonga game, and came off the bench for us in the Six Nations and last week,” added Townsend. “So he’s developing as a stand-off and we’ve given him opportunities to do that.”

Townsend said a win over New Zealand “would mean everything” and the fact that Doddie Weir is due to attend will make it a special occasion. “I was with him on Thursday night,” said Townsend. “He’s had a tough week but he’s determined to be there on Sunday and I really hope he will make it there. There will be a tribute to him which will happen right before kick-off and obviously the goal is for Doddie to be there.”

It was five years ago against New Zealand that Weir launched his My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to raise money for MND sufferers and research into the disease with which he was diagnosed in 2016. He delivered the match ball with his three sons that evening, their presence on the pitch prompting a spontaneous outpouring of affection for the former Scotland international.

“I don’t think we could have predicted what was going to happen in terms of the atmosphere,” recalled Townsend. “The walk-out created something special. Now, if that happens again, then great, but for me it’s more about what he has done over the last five years that we are acknowledging and praising, and it’s a chance to show our love for Doddie as a nation.”

Sione Tuipulotu (left) will partner Chris Harris in the centre against New Zealand. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)