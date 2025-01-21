Finn Russell Scotland Six Nations update is positive despite training question mark

Stand-off and co-captain passes head injury assessment

Good news has been thin on the ground for Gregor Townsend these past few days, but the Scotland coach was able to deliver one positive bulletin at the launch of the Guinness Six Nations in Rome on Tuesday.

Townsend revealed that Finn Russell had been passed fit following a head injury scare at the weekend. It means he is on course to face Italy in Scotland’s opener at Murrayfield a week on Saturday.

It’s a welcome tonic for Townsend who has lost three players to injury in the last couple of days, with skipper Sione Tuipulotu, lock Scott Cummings and hooker Dylan Richardson all expected to miss the entire Six Nations. In addition, there is mild concern around Duhan van der Merwe who did not train on Tuesday as he nurses an ankle issue. Russell, who has been appointed co-captain with Rory Darge in Tuipulotu’s absence, also sat out training.

Finn Russell, right, watches on with Fergus Burke during Scotland training at the Oriam. | SNS Group / SRU

The Scotland stand-off suffered a head injury while playing for Bath in their 47-21 defeat by Leinster in the Champions Cup on Saturday. Following a collision in the 14th minute Russell was removed from the field to be checked over by the pitchside doctor. He passed the HIA and was able to return to the game and there have been no head issues since.

“He's fine with his HIA, he passed that,” said Townsend. “He had a bit of niggles yesterday just after the game. It's similar to Duhan. He might not train today, but he should be OK getting through the rest of the week.

“Europe is obviously a real test, a physical test. The games probably didn't help us in training, with so many players playing on Sunday. Edinburgh played on Sunday and Glasgow on Saturday night.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend with Italian counterpart Gonzalo Quesada at the Six Nations launch in Rome. | Getty Images

“We have another week of getting everybody ready and training next week is probably going to be more important than this week's training.”

Townsend will be hoping his English and French-based players come through this weekend unscathed as some or all could be playing for their clubs. Russell’s Bath will play Newcastle Falcons on Sunday, for example, and Josh Bayliss could also feature. In France, Blair Kinghorn’s Toulouse take on Montpellier on Saturday, Jonny Gray’s Bordeaux face Lyon also on Saturday, and Ben White’s Toulon host La Rochelle on Sunday evening.