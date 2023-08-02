Finn Russell Scotland captaincy call explained as update given on injured Jamie Ritchie

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend believes Finn Russell's peak years are still ahead of him.

Townsend has turned to Russell after Jamie Ritchie, the regular skipper, was ruled out with a calf strain. The Scotland coach is hopeful that Ritchie can return to full training next week. His name was conspicuously absent as Townsend brought back most of his big guns for the first part of a double-header with the World Cup hosts. The teams will meet again in Saint-Étienne on Saturday week.

There are 13 changes from the XV which defeated Italy 25-13 last weekend, with only Darcy Graham and Matt Fagerson retained. Fagerson switches from No 8 to blindside flanker to accommodate Jack Dempsey. The team is on similar lines to the ones which helped Scotland finish third in this year’s Six Nations but the main talking point was Russell being named captain for the first time. It comes less than 10 months after the fly-half was omitted altogether from the Scotland squad for the Autumn Nations Series. He was eventually called up halfway through the campaign but only because of an injury to Adam Hastings. Asked to explain the turnaround, Townsend praised Russell’s form and attitude and said he expected the player to thrive as captain as he had done in a handful of outings as vice-captain.

“Finn has played really well since he got back into the squad,” said the coach. “He has always been a leader for us in terms of attack. He is older, has more experience and an opportunity has opened up where he’s the right man to lead us this week. It’s the right time to give him that opportunity, and it will be interesting to see how he goes. Being vice captain and our most important attack leader gives him a real confidence and I’m hoping that being captain gives him confidence too.

“He’s in really good physical shape, and was when he came back in last November, and during the Six Nations too. He’s hitting that sweet spot where, after playing the game for 10 years in that one position, and playing against some of the best teams around, he has an understanding of where space might open up. If you’ve got that physical side right too, you can exploit those opportunities. That’s what he is doing. He’s really motivated about playing for Scotland and playing club rugby for the next few years. If you can get that mix for the next two or three years, and it’s important to note he is improving all the time, you’ve got one of the best players in the world in that position with us, which is great.”

The relationship between Townsend and Russell has been strained at times, most notably when the player left camp prior to the 2020 Six Nations and missed the entire championship. With the pair now back on good terms, the coach believes Russell’s attributes can bring the best out of his team-mates as he prepares to go into his third World Cup as Scotland’s chief playmaker.

“Everyone has their own strengths and you’ve got to make sure they can bring them out,” said Townsend. “Finn is a very good connector, he likes spending time with other people in the team, whether that’s in the team room or on the training field. That is a really good way of leading. His knowledge of the game is very good and something that doesn't get talked up enough is his competitiveness. That’s infectious. He wants to win, he might do it with a smile at times but other times he’s winding up the opposition, putting a ruck clear in or getting back for a tackle. That’s a really important trait we want in our leaders, that they are prepared to put their bodies on the line and work hard to help the team win.”