Finn Russell scores 17 points in first match since Six Nations as Bath move up to second in Premiership

Bath's Finn Russell takes on Sale's George Ford during the Gallagher Premiership match at the Recreation Ground. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Finn Russell helped Bath power into second place on their return to Gallagher Premiership action with a bonus-point 42-24 victory over struggling Sale.

Joe Cokanasiga scored two of Bath’s five tries and Russell’s boot accounted for 17 points from four conversions, two penalties and a left-footed drop goal in his first match since co-captaining Scotland in the Six Nations.

Sale, trying to halt a run of six successive defeats in all competitions since Christmas, were level at 24-24 on the hour but faded in the last quarter.

Bath look threatening from the off and took the lead through Matt Gallagher after just four minutes as Cameron Redpath latched on to an offload from Cokanasiga to send his full-back away, with Russell converting from wide out.

Sale sought a quick response and centre Rob Du Preez beat Gallagher to a lofted kick by George Ford but Bevan Rodd spilled a pass with the home defence stretched.

A Ford penalty after 10 minutes cut Bath’s lead to 7-3 and the game became a more cagey affair as the scrum-halves repeatedly sent the ball skyward.

Sale took confidence too from a misfiring Bath line-out and Du Preez became an increasingly influential presence in midfield.

He was twice involved in the probing attacks that led to an 18th-minute try for centre partner Manu Tuilagi, who left both Russell and Cokanasiga sprawling before ambling over the line.

The Bath pair made amends five minutes later though, starting and finishing a neat sequence which saw Russell dummying through the Sale defensive line, finding support from Tom Dunn and Redpath, who offloaded to Cokanasiga to over for a converted try.

The visitors should have scored immediately as left wing Arron Reed headed for the left corner but Bath scrum-half Ben Spencer pulled off a seemingly impossible try-saving tackle to prevent the touchdown.

Although the Sharks began to rack up penalties, their defence was strong enough to deny Bath further points before the break.

Sale then could not believe their luck just three minutes into the second half when Spencer passed into Tom Roebuck’s hands, leaving the right wing with a run-in to the corner, with Ford adding their conversion.

Bath responded with another try for Cokanasiga, galloping on to an inside pass from Ted Hill and Russell’s conversion put Bath 24-17 ahead after 52 minutes, only to lose Ollie Lawrence to the sin-bin for head contact with Rob du Preez.

Sale immediately took advantage with a walk-in at the corner by flanker Sam Dugdale, also converted by Ford.

Russell maintained his 100 per cent kicking record with a penalty under the posts and then with a wobbly drop goal with his less-favoured left foot to ease Bath into a 30-24 lead.