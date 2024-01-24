Finn Russell on Lionel Messi comparison and why he's got two more cracks at emulating Argentina great
Finn Russell has admitted he has a long way to go to emulate Lionel Messi after jokingly comparing himself to the Argentina great on the new Netflix documentary, Six Nations: Full Contact.
Asked to describe himself while being interviewed for the series, the new Scotland co-captain said: “Some people might say I’m good to watch - if you’re a football fan you might say kinda like Messi.”
The clip has been used to promote the docuseries on social media and Russell seemed faintly embarrassed about it as he spoke to the media at the Scotland team hotel in Edinburgh, particularly when it was pointed out that Messi had the World Cup in his trophy cabinet.
“I know, I know,” he said. “Shame I can’t say the same. He’s won a lot more trophies than I have.
“I was asked to describe myself for a non-rugby fan, and I jokingly said I’d be like Messi if you were a football fan - and that’s just taken off by the looks of it. We both wear No 10 and that’s about it.”
The self-effacing Russell is of course doing himself down. While he may lack the glittering array of honours won by Messi, he does share similar creative traits to the Inter Miami player. Both are brilliant at bringing others into the game and possess a vision that elevates them to extraordinary levels.
“That was just a kind of jokey comment, but you see the way he plays he sets up a lot of boys,” added Russell. “I wouldn’t say I was at his level. However, it’s a similar position.”
Six Nations: Full Contact focuses on last season's championship but Russell is firmly focused on this year's tournament which kicks off for Gregor Townsend’s side against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday week. The stand-off will co-captain Scotland alongside Rory Darge.
When it was put to 31-year-old Russell that Messi was 35 before he lifted the World Cup, the Scot smiled. “I’ve got a couple more in me, then - two more to potentially get it. Ach, we’ll see. We need to win a Six Nations first, don’t we?”
