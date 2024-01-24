Finn Russell on Lionel Messi comparison and why he's got two more cracks at emulating Argentina great

Finn Russell during a Scotland rugby training session at Oriam, in Edinburgh, this week. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Finn Russell has admitted he has a long way to go to emulate Lionel Messi after jokingly comparing himself to the Argentina great on the new Netflix documentary, Six Nations: Full Contact.

Asked to describe himself while being interviewed for the series, the new Scotland co-captain said: “Some people might say I’m good to watch - if you’re a football fan you might say kinda like Messi.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clip has been used to promote the docuseries on social media and Russell seemed faintly embarrassed about it as he spoke to the media at the Scotland team hotel in Edinburgh, particularly when it was pointed out that Messi had the World Cup in his trophy cabinet.

“I know, I know,” he said. “Shame I can’t say the same. He’s won a lot more trophies than I have.

“I was asked to describe myself for a non-rugby fan, and I jokingly said I’d be like Messi if you were a football fan - and that’s just taken off by the looks of it. We both wear No 10 and that’s about it.”

The self-effacing Russell is of course doing himself down. While he may lack the glittering array of honours won by Messi, he does share similar creative traits to the Inter Miami player. Both are brilliant at bringing others into the game and possess a vision that elevates them to extraordinary levels.

“That was just a kind of jokey comment, but you see the way he plays he sets up a lot of boys,” added Russell. “I wouldn’t say I was at his level. However, it’s a similar position.”

Six Nations: Full Contact focuses on last season's championship but Russell is firmly focused on this year's tournament which kicks off for Gregor Townsend’s side against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday week. The stand-off will co-captain Scotland alongside Rory Darge.