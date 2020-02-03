Finn Russell left out of 37-man Scotland squad for Six Nations 2020 Calcutta Cup clash with England

Scotland star stand-off Finn Russell will not be involved for a second time in this year's Six Nations after being left out of Gregor Townsend's 37-man squad for the Calcutta Cup clash with England at BT Murrayfield on Saturday







The 27-year-old Racing 92 playmaker was excluded from the opening match, which ended in a 19-12 loss to Ireland in Dublin at the weekend, following an alleged breach of discipline two weeks ago.

He was not in attendance at the national squad's Oriam training base in Edinburgh today.

Scotland will be aiming to retain the Calcutta Cup for the third straight year after a 25-13 win in 2018 and a 38-38 draw at Twickenham in 2019.

SCOTLAND CALCUTTA CUP SQUAD

FORWARDS (21)

Simon Berghan (Edinburgh)

Jamie Bhatti (Edinburgh)

Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh)

Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors)

Alex Craig (Gloucester)

Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh)

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors)

Allan Dell (London Irish)

Cornell du Preez (Worcester Warriors)

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)

Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh)

Tom Gordon (Glasgow Warriors)

Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)

Nick Haining (Edinburgh)

Stuart McInally (Edinburgh)

Willem Nel (Edinburgh)

Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh)

Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh)

Ben Toolis (Edinburgh)

George Turner (Glasgow Warriors)

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

BACKS (16)

Chris Harris (Gloucester)

Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors)

Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) CAPTAIN

George Horne (Glasgow Warriors)

Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints)

Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors)

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors)

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh)

Sean Maitland (Saracens)

Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks)

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors)

Henry Pyrgos (Edinburgh)

Matt Scott (Edinburgh)

Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors)

Ratu Tagive (Glasgow Warriors)

Duncan Weir (Worcester Warriors)