Finn Russell kicked Racing 92 to victory over French champions Montpellier. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The stand-off was omitted by Gregor Townsend for the Autumn Nations Series and told by the coach to improve his form and consistency. Russell weighed in with four penalties and three conversions and also had a hand in three of Racing’s tries as they beat the French champions 38-31 at La Defense Arena. The result propelled Racing up to fifth in the Top 14 after four wins and four defeats this season.

Russell helped set up Fijian No 8 Kitione Kamikamica for a try in the first half then played his part in Donovan Taofifenua’s second-half score, off-loading to Baptiste Chouzenoux who played in Taofifenua. Russell then cross-kicked to Argentina winger Juan Imhoff for another try.

Russell has now contributed 87 points in Racing’s eight Top 14 games this season. He was overlooked by Scotland coach Townsend who selected Adam Hastings, Blair Kinghorn and Ross Thompson as his three stand-offs for the autumn series which will see Scotland play Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina.

Stuart Hogg was frustrated as Exeter Chiefs lost to Saracens. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Hastings showed he was a man on form with a stunning drop goal for Gloucester against London Irish on Friday night. The former Glasgow man was on the run as launched the effort from inside his own half. The drop kick won the game 22-21 for the visitors.

In Saturday’s English Premiership action, Stuart Hogg suffered a scare when he had to go off for a head injury assessment during Exeter Chiefs’ 22-20 defeat by Saracens at Sandy Park. Hogg, who was replaced as Scotland captain this week by Jamie Ritchie, was able to rejoin the action and he proved comfortably Exeter’s most dangerous attacker as defences dominated. Chiefs centre Henry Slade looked to have kicked the match-winning penalty four minutes from time but Alex Goode, on as a replacement for the injured Own Farrell, nicked it for Saracens with the clock in the red. Hogg was replaced in the 54th-minute and was seen to shake his head repeatedly in disapproval as he left the pitch.

Cameron Redpath celebrated his return to the Scotland squad by scoring a try in Bath’s 27-14 victory over Northampton. The centre is in line to feature in the autumn Tests after months out with a serious neck injury. His contribution helped coach Johann van Graan secure his first win in charge of Bath, the Gallagher Premiership’s bottom club.

Bath led throughout at the Rec, scoring tries through Miles Reid, Tom Dunn and Redpath, with 21-year-old fly-half George Worboys scoring 12 points on his debut. Northampton failed to make the most of possession and did not register a point until the second half, scoring tries through Tom Collins and Sam Graham.

