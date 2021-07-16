Finn Russell: Gregor Townsend hopeful stand-off could be fit for second and third Lions Tests

Gregor Townsend has offered an encouraging update on Finn Russell’s injury and hopes the stand-off will be available for the Lions for the second and third Tests against South Africa.

By Graham Bean
Friday, 16th July 2021
Finn Russell is nursing an Achilles injury. Picture: Steve Haag/PA Wire
Finn Russell is nursing an Achilles injury. Picture: Steve Haag/PA Wire
Russell suffered an Achilles tear on tour and head coach Warren Gatland feared the player might have to fly home early.

Although the Scotland fly-half is still in the early stages of recuperation, he is no longer wearing a surgical boost and could return to full training by the end of next week.

The first Test takes place in Cape Town on July 24, with the second and third scheduled for July 31 and August 7.

“We’re now five to six days into his recovery,” said Townsend, the Lions attack coach. “He’s had an injection into that area and he is out of his boot so he’ll start the rehab process gently this week and then when we get to the end of the week we’re hoping he will be able to be back involved in full training.

“It’s unlikely he will be involved in the first Test but we’re still hopeful he will be involved in the last two.”

Russell was the starting stand-off in the opening tour match against the Sigma Lions and then came off the bench in the first game against the Sharks in Johannesburg. He was forced to withdraw from the squad for the second match against the Sharks because of the Achilles problem.

England’s young stand-off Marcus Smith has been called into the Lions squad as cover.

Gregor TownsendFinn RussellWarren GatlandMarcus Smith
