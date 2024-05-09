Finn Russell gives Bath huge boost but Scotland summer tour participation remains up in the air
Finn Russell has returned from injury to boost Bath’s bid to reach the Gallagher Premiership play-offs.
The Scotland stand-off limped off during the early stages of his club’s European Champions Cup last-16 defeat by Exeter Chiefs on April 6 with groin damage. Bath described the injury as “significant”, raising the prospect he could miss the rest of the season but he has been restored to the starting line-up for their Premiership fixture away to Newcastle on Friday and will partner Ben Spencer at half-back.
Russell’s availability comes at a crucial time for the club as they target a play-off place in one of the most competitive seasons in the league’s history. Bath are third in the table but sit just one point clear of fifth-placed Harlequins with two rounds of the competition remaining. After Newcastle, Bath have a tricky final round game at home to leaders Northampton Saints on May 18. The top four go through to the play-off semi-finals which are scheduled for June 1.
Russell’s creative brilliance has been instrumental in reinvigorating Bath. He joined the club in the summer after five years in France with Racing 92 has helped them climb out of the doldrums to become serious contenders for Saracens’ crown.
It is not yet clear what his return from injury will mean for Scotland ahead of their summer tour to North and South America. Head coach Gregor Townsend is expected to rest several senior players and experiment with younger and less experienced personnel for the four-match jaunt which will see Scotland play USA, Canada, Chile and Uruguay.
