Finn Russell gets one up on former club as Bath overcome Racing 92 in Champions Cup

Finn Russell of Bath offloads under pressure from Siya Kolisi of Racing 92 during the Investec Champions Cup match at Recreation Ground. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Finn Russell scored an important victory against his former club as he helped Bath pass the biggest test of their revival yet by toppling Top 14 leaders Racing 92 29-25 at the Recreation Ground.

It took falling 22-8 behind with just over a quarter left to spark the home side into action, but they showed their class by hitting back with tries from Alfie Barbeary, Joe Cokanasiga and Will Muir, to add to the first-half counter from Thomas du Toit.

Muir pounced in the 72nd minute to secure the bonus point for Bath and they had to close out the last six minutes with only 14 players after Barbeary was sent off for receiving his second yellow card.

Barbeary was magnificent against the Parisians until he used his elbow when carrying into scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec, but he had already done enough to catch England’s attention ahead of the Six Nations.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend will have been encouraged by Russell's influential display, particularly in defence where he made several important tackles, none more so than on Kitione Kamikamica as the try-line beckoned for the number eight.

Bath ignited in flashes, Barbeary showing his gas as he rampaged forward and Russell’s hands causing hesitation in the visiting defence, but they were initially unable to capitalise on the half-chances being created.