Finn Russell denied match-winning kick as trio of Scotland stars involved in epic nine-try tussle

Last-gasp kick settles Gallagher Premiership clash

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fin Smith knocked over a last-minute penalty to edge his battle with Finn Russell as Northampton beat league leaders Bath 35-34 in a pulsating game of nine tries.

It was Bath’s fifth consecutive loss at Franklin’s Gardens, but they showed remarkable resilience to recover from being 19 points down to lead with three minutes to go and outscore their opponents by five tries to four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Cokanasiga scored two tries with Orlando Bailey, Will Stuart and Max Ojomoh also on the scoresheet as Russell converted three before landing a 44-metre penalty to put Bath 32-34 in front with time almost up.

Finn Russell kicks a late second half penalty to put Bath in front but the Scotland fly-half ended up on the losing side against Northampton. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Scotland fly-half looked to have won the match for his side, however, Smith had the final say as Sam Underhill offended just outside the Bath 22 which allowed the England fly-half to step up and claim the points with the final kick. George Hendy, Fraser Dingwall, James Ramm and Josh Kemeny scored Saints’ tries, with Smith kicking three conversions and three penalties, while Scotland's Rory Hutchinson played the full 80 minutes at inside centre.

Another Scotland international, Josh Bayliss, came off the bench for Bath after just 10 minutes to replace the injured Guy Pepper and the flanker ending up playing 50 minutes on the wing following another injury to Will Muir. Collecting two losing bonus points still allowed Bath to extend their lead to six points at the top of the Gallagher Premiership table.

“It was a phenomenal game and certainly an emotional roller-coaster, but we’ll just have to take our two points and move on,” Bath director of rugby Johann van Graan said. “Saints had so much speed and accuracy early on and converted well in that opening 20 minutes. but then our power got us back into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The guys are obviously gutted as they fought so hard, but we showed we are tough to beat and if we go anywhere in the world we’ll fight all the way."