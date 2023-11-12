Finn Russell continues to excel at Bath - 'I've never seen a more relaxed, laid-back character'

Fresh from being given a week off to go on holiday to New York , Russell put in a classy performance on Friday night as Bath comprehensively defeated west-country rivals Gloucester 45-27 away at Kingsholm to enhance their title credentials. Russell was instrumental in the victory, being his team’s chief creative force and kicking 13 points in a statement victory. Bath now sit third in the table after five matches and Ewels explained exactly what Russell brings to the party.

“I've never seen a more relaxed, laid-back character who knows exactly what he wants, knows exactly how he wants to play but just oozes this level of confidence,” Ewels said. “He's relaxed but then that rubs off on the people around him. It's not carefree, and I think sometimes will be the mistake that I've made watching him from the outside perhaps as an Englishman in the past, is that he is carefree; he is absolutely not carefree, but it gives you the licence to try stuff. It gives you the licence to run lines and be yourself off of him and then he's got the skill set to find you wherever you might be.”