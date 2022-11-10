Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend chats with Finn Russell during a Scotland training session at the Oriam on Wednesday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Russell trained with the squad on Wednesday after being called up by Gregor Townsend following the injury to Adam Hastings. Zondagh said the Racing 92 stand-off settled in quickly and he anticipates no problems in getting him up to speed with tactics. “Finn is a really positive guy and he has brought some real good energy into the squad. So it’s really good to have him back,” said Zonadagh. “Finn is a really good player, he’s been part of our group for a long time, so he understands the DNA of the team. He’s slotted right in. I think he’ll be good value for us if he’ll be starting or on the bench.

“I won’t give away too much in terms of the team that’s starting but what I can say is that I know that he’ll have a good impact, that’s for sure. I think with the way that we play, we allow all players on the field to express themselves and to take opportunities that are presented to them. I do think that Finn is a team man and he’ll make decisions based on what’s best for the team – not for himself.”

Russell’s surprise omission from Townsend’s original autumn squad has overshadowed the series and the fly-half’s inclusion or otherwise on Sunday will continue to dominate the build-up to Scotand’s first meeting with the All Blacks in five years. Townsend is due to name his team on Friday afternoon and it will be fascinating to see if he keeps faith in Blair Kinghorn as his starting 10 or opts to bring in Russell for his first start for the national side since the Six Nations win over Italy on March 12.

Kinghorn started at stand-off in Scotland’s next five Test matches, including the autumn opener against Australia, before making way for Hastings in last Saturday’s match against Fiji. Kinghorn replaced Hastings early in the second half when the latter sustained whiplash and knee injuries. Zondagh said Kinghorn had reacted positively to Russell’s call-up but was reluctant to speculate on whether the pair could play together. The Edinburgh man has played the bulk of his pro career in the back three, at full-back or on the wing, and there was even a suggestion last season from his club coach, Mike Blair, that he could thrive at centre.

“I think Finn and Blair have a really good relationship,” said Zondagh. “They feed well off each other off the field, they help each other out, so in terms of Blair’s performance or how he feels about it, I think he’s happy to have Finn back in the squad too. I think it’s really difficult to say if they will play together or not. It all depends on what happens in the game. You can’t predict injuries or tactical subs. But I think it would be exciting personally if both of them were on the field at the same time.”

Since being excluded from the original Scotland squad and challenged to work on his “form and consistency” Russell has thrived for Racing 92, helping them to consecutive Top 14 victories over Montpellier, Brive and Perpignan and scoring 57 points across the three matches. On Saturday, he came on at half-time with Racing trailing 14-13 at home to Perpignan and helped turn the game around with a try, four conversions and a penalty as the Paris club won 44-20.

“I think he’s reacted positively,” said Zondagh. “Form is something that comes and goes with players. I just have to commend him on how he’s reacted and how he’s played in the last couple of games. He made a massive impact in the last game he played and the two previous games as well. We’re really impressed with the way he’s going and really happy to have him here.”

Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell catch up at Scotland training.

Russell’s partner, the Scottish heptathlete Emma Canning, is due to give birth later this month and the player may have to leave camp to be with her, depending on developments. “I would presume he would go back and join his wife for the birth of their first child,” said Zondagh. “But I also know he’s really excited to be in camp with us and to face the All Blacks on Sunday, so it’s a tricky one. We’ll cross our fingers.”