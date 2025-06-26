Finn Russell among four Scots picked to start Lions next match as decision made on Huw Jones

Andy Farrell names his starting XV to face Western Force

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finn Russell will start at stand-off for the British and Irish Lions in Saturday’s opening fixture on Australian soil against Western Force.

The Bath and Scotland fly-half is one of four Scots named in Andy Farrell’s starting XV for the clash in Perth with Sione Tiupulotu, Pierre Schoeman and Scott Cummings also selected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell was left out of the Lions squad for the 24-28 defeat by Argentina last Friday due to being rested after his exertions for Bath in the previous weekend’s Gallagher Premiership final.

Finn Russell has been picked to start at stand-off for the British and Irish Lions against Western Force. | Getty Images

The 32-year-old forms a half-back partnership with Tomos Williams and will look to stake a claim for the number 10 jersey ahead of the first Test match against the Wallabies on July 19.

While Russell is embarking on his third Lions tour, having featured in New Zealand in 2017 and South Africa fours years ago, Schoeman and Cummings are involved in their maiden excursion. Both will make their first Lions starts after appearing as substitutes against the Pumas with Schoeman picked at loosehead prop and Cummings partnered up in the second row alongside Joe McCarthy.

Tuipuloto, meanwhile, is one of only two survivors from the side that lost in Dublin alongside Tadhg Beirne, although on this occasion they have been switched to inside centre and blindside flanker respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry Pollock, the rising star of English rugby, also earns his first Lions start after making his debut off the bench last weekend. The 20-year-old features at number eight in an early opportunity to press his claim for Test selection.

Lions captain Maro Itoje has been stood down for this weekend so hooker Dan Sheehan leads the team at Optus Stadium, having skippered Ireland for the first time against Wales in this year’s Six Nations.

Sheehan is one of five starters who will make their Lions debuts with his Ireland team-mates Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, Joe McCarthy and Josh van der Flier completing the list. Huw Jones, the fifth Scot in the matchday 23, is also in line to make his Lions debut off the bench after being named among the replacements. The Glasgow Warriors centre missed the end of last season with an achilles injury but is now back fit.

Getty Images

“Dan Sheehan gets the opportunity to lead the side against Western Force, which is a great honour for him and his family – so congratulations to Dan as he captains the side on his Lions debut,” Itoje said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know the quality and experience the Force have and the opportunity to play against the Lions always brings out special performances from the Super Rugby sides, so we expect them to be at their best.”

Pollock is one of two opensides picked in the back row with van der Flier also more accustomed to playing in the number seven jersey.

Three-time Lions tourist Tadhg Furlong is given the chance to improve his match fitness. The tighthead prop has been struggling with a calf injury since May amid a season affected by hamstring and calf issues, forcing him to miss the entire autumn and most of the Six Nations.

Ireland wings Lowe and Mack Hansen are included in a back three alongside England’s Elliot Daly while Marcus Smith is on the bench to provide fly-half and full-back cover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British & Irish Lions team to face Western Force at Optus Stadium on Saturday, June 28, 11:00 BST:

E Daly (Saracens/England); M Hansen (Connacht/Ireland), G Ringrose (Leinster/Ireland), S Tuipulotu (Glasgow/Scotland), J Lowe (Leinster/Ireland); F Russell (Bath/Scotland), T Williams (Gloucester/Wales); P Schoeman (Edinburgh/Scotland), D Sheehan (Leinster/Ireland, capt), T Furlong (Leinster/Ireland), S Cummings (Glasgow/Scotland), J McCarthy (Leinster/Ireland), T Beirne (Munster/Ireland), J van der Flier (Leinster/Ireland), H Pollock (Northampton/England).