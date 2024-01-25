BATH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Finn Russell of Bath looks on during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Bath Rugby and Gloucester Rugby at The Recreation Ground on January 07, 2024 in Bath, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Swapping the bright lights of Paris for the more tranquil surroundings of Bath might not seem like a natural choice for Finn Russell but the famously flamboyant playmaker has settled in rather nicely in the sedate Roman spa town.

As the domestic season prepares to go into cold storage for the start of the Six Nations, Russell’s new club find themselves handily placed to challenge in both the Premiership and Champions Cup. The former Racing 92 stand-off has one more assignment before he can commit himself fully to Scotland’s campaign – a derby clash with Bristol Bears on Saturday – but he has already been involved in a training camp this week at the national squad’s Edinburgh base.

Russell says he has adapted his game at Bath, reining is some of the freewheeling attacking of his French former employers in favour of a more structured approach. He is enjoying the new challenge and has made quite a start to his debut season in English rugby. He feels he has matured both on and off the pitch and is ready to embrace the Scotland co-captaincy he and Rory Darge were awarded this week.

Finn Russell with partner Emma Canning and their daughter Charlie.

“In sport three or four years can make a big difference in a lot of senses,” said Russell. “I’m 31 now, which isn’t old in terms of life but I am one of the older guys in the team now. If you go back a few years it’s a very different position you’re in as a player compared to now at 31. So yeah, it’s hard to compare the player and person I was four years ago to now.”

Russell is now a family man, the father of a young child with another on the way, and seems content with his lot.

“I’m enjoying life at Bath. We’ve had some great results. My game has probably changed a little bit from going to England – it’s slightly different to France. Maybe having a kid and growing up a bit has changed me as well. The World Cup was a learning curve for me.

“And then moving to another team, becoming the starting 10, solidifying my place and taking control of that team – that has changed me again. I’d say in the last 18 months there have been quite a few changes in my life, and that has maybe changed me as a player as well.

SALFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Finn Russell of Bath Rugby kicks a penalty during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Sale Sharks and Bath Rugby at AJ Bell Stadium on November 24, 2023 in Salford, England.

“In France it’s quicker, high pace, high attack style. We have been playing like that at Bath this year, but there is potentially more emphasis on the set piece and the kicking game, and there is more structure to that. In France there wasn’t as much structure on the kicking side. Even though the attack coaches were brilliant, I think the mentality is to have a go on counter-attack, and the kicking game is seen as more negative rugby.

“Whereas in England with the players we’ve got at Bath, we’re great at getting the ball back in the air – that’s a real strength of ours as well as the running game. So it’s balancing the two and putting them both together. It’s potentially a different way of playing.

“That’s why Bath has been a great move for me – it’s a new challenge and a slightly different way of playing and I have to adapt to that and grow as a person.”

Taking on the Scotland captaincy is also a new challenge but one he feels ready to embrace. Russell says he doesn’t feel overburdened, despite also being charged with leading the attack and being the national team’s frontline goalkicker.

“No, I’m quite happy,” he said. “I think I’ve not been kicking well this year – I’m down about 65 per cent, if that. I’m not sure what’s been going on with that, so I’m trying to work on it. That’s something I’ll ideally fix up for the Six Nations. I don’t think it’s anything to do with the pressure or having different responsibilities, it’s more just something is not quite clicking yet.

“I’m 15, 20 per cent off where I used to be last season. It’s quite a big difference – a kick or two a game, which when you get to a high level makes a big difference. I don’t know if I’m kicking this weekend or what. I’ll find out tomorrow or Friday when I go back in.”

Russell doesn’t sugarcoat his disappointment with how the World Cup ended for Scotland and is keen to make amends in the Six Nations. He expects to be targeted by the opposition, just like he was by Ireland in Paris in October, but is confident he can navigate his way through. If not, he believes focusing on him will create space for others.

“As a 10 you’re always going to get hit after you pass,” he said. “You’re the main playmaker and some teams think if you can shut the 10 down you can shut the attack down which isn’t always the case.

“However, it can put you under more pressure but I find that will open space somewhere else. Then it’s just how quickly you can find that space and figure out what their defensive system is to then unlock it.