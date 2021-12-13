Family of Siobhan Cattigan aim to raise funds for causes close to her

Siobhan Cattigan in action for Scotland during the Women's Six Nations match between Scotland and Italy earlier this year.

The 26-year-old died on November 26 and on December 5 there was a match at her club Stirling County’s Bridgehaugh ground in her honour.

“Siobhan had so much good work still to do. She spent her life putting others first and herself last, was kind, compassionate and a listening and a supportive ear to so many. She was entirely selfless,” her family said in a statement via their JustGiving page.

“There are simply no words descriptive enough to explain how much she loved and was loved in return. Our sun, moon and stars. The dazzling sunrise and stunning sunset. The very air we breathe. Siobhan was passionate about helping others in need, particularly animals and hated any form of abuse or suffering. In one way or another we would very much like to continue Siobhan's legacy.

“We’re raising £5,000 to create a legacy(ies) in Siobhan's name to go towards causes she was passionate about and ensure her name lives on.”

The back-row player earned 19 caps for her country between 2018 and earlier this year.

Cattigan made her international debut against Wales during the 2018 Six Nations and her passion for rugby had begun at the age of five when she joined McLaren Minis which were based in her hometown of Callander.