Experimental Scotland team should still beat Canada but humiliation of 2002 serves as stark reminder

Gregor Townsend’s bold team selection comes with risks

It’s usually thought important to get a tour off to a good start.

Gregor Townsend’s selection of the team to play Canada is what Yes, Minister’s Sir Humphrey would have called “bold”, meaning rash, even stupid. Still such scepticism is a bit old-fashioned. The team is obviously short of Test Match experience, but the gulf between club and international rugby is not as wide or deep as it used to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glasgow players in the squad will have no opposition as skilful, powerful and intense as they have met and beaten in recent weeks in Limerick and Pretoria. Lock Max Williamson and flanker/lock Gregor Brown, both winning their first cap, will certainly respect Canada, but know they have been tested in hotter fires. I had thought that Matt Fagerson, man of the match in Pretoria, like his brother Zander, might have been given rest-and-recuparation time at home, but here he is on the bench and sure to start against what may be more formidable opposition than Canada.

Glasgow's Stafford McDowall will co-captain Scotland against Canada in the opening match of the summer tour in Ottawa. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Then Stafford McDowall, co-captain today, was desperately unlucky to miss the knock-out stages of the URC, when Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones, the first-choice Scotland pairing, were available, but nobody did more than McDowall over the season to ensure that Glasgow were in the play-offs.

Still, no matter how well training sessions have gone, this is an experimental team. There are, I think, only nine or ten caps in the back division and no great international experience in the pack either. On the other hand, transition from club rugby, whether in Scotland or in the English Premiership, is less daunting, less of a leap than it used to be. There is no doubt that the introduction of the South African teams to what is now the URC has raised the standard. There were too many soft matches in the Pro14. There are few in the URC. It is not only the Scottish clubs that have benefitted: look at the impressive rise of Benetton.

In theory, Scotland even with what may be called a reserve team should win today, even win comfortably. But what works in theory often falls down in practice. Admittedly, Canadian rugby hasn’t made the progress that was expected twenty or twenty-five years ago. They failed to qualify for the last World Cup. Actually, it has always been a puzzle that, unlike other Commonwealth states like Australia and New Zealand, Canada has never become a rugby power. There were difficulties of course, the game being played principally in Ontario in the East and British Columbia in the West with nothing much in between. Yet other countries have had similar difficulties, Australia obviously, while even in leading rugby countries there have been rugby-free areas and in most rugby has never been as popular as football.