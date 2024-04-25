Alec Hepburn, who is to join the Scarlets from Exeter ahead of next season. Pic: David Davies/PA Wire.

Scotland prop Alec Hepburn is to join the Scarlets from Exeter ahead of next season.

Hepburn, 31, has made 179 appearances since joining Exeter in 2015 and news of his Sandy Park exit comes within two days of the Chiefs announcing that Scotland lock forward Jonny Gray would be released from his contract with immediate effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After nearly 10 years playing at Exeter Chiefs, I feel the time has come for a new challenge,” Hepburn told the official Scarlets website. “Signing for the Scarlets is an exciting opportunity to try and prove myself in a different league, against different teams and players alike.

“I look forward for what’s to come, meeting the players and coaches and working in a new environment for the upcoming season in the URC (United Rugby Championship).”

Australia-born Hepburn won six caps for England in 2018 before switching allegiance to Scotland through his Glasgow-born father.