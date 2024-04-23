Exeter and Jonny Gray reach mutual agreement for Scotland lock to depart
Scotland lock Jonny Gray will leave Exeter with immediate effect to “explore other playing opportunities”, the club have confirmed.
Gray, who has been linked with a move to French Top 14 outfit Bordeaux-Begles, joined Exeter four years ago and was part of their 2019-20 Premiership and Champions Cup double-winning campaign. The Chiefs and Gray reached a mutual agreement for his early release from Sandy Park.
The 30-year-old arrived at Exeter from Glasgow, having spent eight years with the Warriors and made more than 100 appearances.
“Jonny has been a big part of our journey in recent seasons,” Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter said of the 77 times-capped forward. “He has been a great figure to have among our squad, with his international experience and the physicality he brings to games. His tackle stats speak for themselves.
“He has experienced some injury frustration during the end of his time with us, but I am sure Jonny will do everything he can to come back stronger as he moves on to the next step of his rugby journey.”
