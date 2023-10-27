Kyle Rowe will make his long-awaited return to competitive rugby when he debuts for Glasgow Warriors in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship match against Connacht in Galway.

Kyle Rowe during a Glasgow Warriors training session at Scotstoun. He joined the club after London Irish went into administration. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The winger missed the whole of last season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury 12 minutes into his Scotland debut against Argentina in Salta last summer. He then saw his club, London Irish, go into administration, casting doubt on his future and that of his team-mates. Happily for Rowe, he has found a new home at Glasgow Warriors, where he spent time in the academy before turning pro, and now has the chance to reignite his promising career.

“We’re all very excited to see him play,” said Franco Smith, the Glasgow head coach. “I’m pleased for him because he’s had to overcome quite a lot of injury issues. He’s had a good pre-season with us and he deserves a chance to play this week. It’ll be good to see him play and see how he adapts. It’ll be good to see the freedom and the way he expresses himself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rowe, 25, trained with the Scotland squad before the World Cup and then played in the Warriors’ pre-season games against Zebre Parma and Ulster, scoring two tries in the 33-29 win against the Italians. He comes into the side to play Connacht at the expense of Sebastian Cancelliere, one of four changes made by Smith to the team which made an impressive start to the URC season by beating an admittedly youthful Leinster 43-25 last weekend. George Horne starts at scrum-half in place of Jamie Dobie after marking his 100th appearance for the Warriors by coming off the bench and scoring a try against Leinster. Sione Vailanu, fresh from playing for Tonga at the World Cup, slots into the back row for Rory Darge, and Richie Gray also makes his first appearance since the World Cup, taking over from Greg Peterson in the second row. Dobie, Darge and Peterson are among the replacements.

At 34, Gray is the senior statesman in the team and Smith believes he is fully refreshed after playing for Scotland in France.