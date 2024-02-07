'Exceptional' Scotland prospect ruled out of Under-20 Six Nations as World Rugby intervene

Edinburgh's Ollie Blyth-Lafferty scores a try during a FOSROC Academy fixtures at Stirling Rugby Club, on July 31, 2022. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Ollie Blyth-Lafferty, the highly rated 17-year-old tighthead prop, will not appear for Scotland during the under-20 Six Nations at all after discussions between Scottish Rugby, the tournament organisers and World Rugby.

Last week, Scotland head coach Kenny Murray named the Edinburgh Rugby academy youngster in the starting XV to play Wales, but then made a change on the night of the game in Colwyn Bay and he was not involved.

When Murray named the matchday squad for Wales he said that Boroughmuir product Blyth-Lafferty “stands out as an exceptional prospect for Scottish rugby” – so why the U-turn in terms of involving him?

Last Friday night post-match, Murray said: “We have been having discussion with Six Nations and World Rugby. He’s able to play adult rugby and is all signed off, but we just feel it’s a bit early for him at this level, so we made the decision.”

And yesterday when naming his squad to play France in round two of the Six Nations on Friday evening, Murray explained: “Ollie’s able to play rugby in Scotland, he can play adult rugby, he’s played Super Series and Six Nations-wise there is nothing to say he couldn’t play, but when we looked into it further this week with World Rugby their recommendation is that they prefer guys don’t play at 17.

“Pretty much front-rows are the only ones they worry about [from a safety point of view when 17]. Ollie turns 18 in seven weeks’ time and he will be able to play in the World Trophy. We’ll not play him for the rest of the Six Nations.”

And, despite it being a frustrating time for Blyth-Lafferty just now, the good news for him is that the second tier World Trophy event will be played in Edinburgh in July. That was announced by World Rugby on Wednesday and Scotland will be looking for promotion, but for now their focus is on current under-20 world champions France in the Six Nations at Hive Stadium.

For the tough clash, Harlequins/Swansea University second-row Theo Currie and No.8 Jonny Morris of Glasgow Warriors start following the 37-29 loss to Wales with Euan McVie and Tom Currie out with head injuries. Callum Smyth, Ryan Burke and Hector Patterson have been added to the bench.