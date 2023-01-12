Danny Wilson, the former Glasgow Warriors coach, has landed a new job with Harlequins.

Former Glasgow Warriors head coach Danny Wilson has a new job. (Photo by Simon Wootton / SNS Group)

The 46-year-old will join the Gallagher Premiership high-flyers ahead of the 2023-24 season in a full-time role as lineout and contact coach.

Wilson was let go by Glasgow in the summer after a disappointing end to his second season in charge, culminating in a 76-14 defeat by Leinster in Dublin in the URC play-off quarter-finals. He had a year remaining on his contract.

He will now move to one of England’s leading clubs where he will work alongside head coach Tabai Matson. Harlequins were Premiership champions in 2020-21, semi-finalists last season and are currently third.

Prior to joining Glasgow, Wilson was the Scotland forwards coach, a role he fulfilled at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Before that, he was head coach of Cardiff whom he led to victory in the European Challenge Cup in 2018, beating Gloucester in the final in his last game in charge.

Wilson’s arrival will see Quins’ current lineout and defence coach Jerry Flannery concentrate full-time on defence.

A statement from Harlequins said: “Wilson brings vast experience as a forward coach and head coach in his previous roles and will provide elite delivery and support in all facets of the programme, providing a senior set of eyes to support head coach Tabai Matson.

