Ex-England rugby international arrested on suspicion of raping teenager – report

A former England rugby union player has been arrested on suspicion of the rape of a teenager, the PA news agency understands.

Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 10:11 am
The Rugby Football Union has refused to comment on reports that a former England rugby union player has been arrested. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Daily Mail has reported that the player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was held on Sunday following the report of an attack at a nightclub the day before.

The paper reported that a 41-year-old woman was also held on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence.

Both have been released on bail while investigations continue.

A police spokesperson, quoted in the newspaper, said: “Officers were called shortly before 11am on Sunday January 9 to a report of a sexual assault on a female.

“A woman in her late teens was reported to have been sexually assaulted.

“Both have since been released on bail as enquiries continue and a number of lines of enquiry are being followed up by detectives.”

The Rugby Football Union has refused to comment.

