Ex-England international Martin Haag joins Scotland Women coaching team

Scotland Women have added to their coaching team with the appointment of Martin Haag.

The former Bath and England player is joining as an assistant to head coach Bryan Easson and will take charge of the forwards. Haag, 54, worked as a coaching consultant with USA Women’s team during the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand last year and is a former head coach of the men’s England U20 side who he led to success at the 2016 Junior World Cup.

Scotland open their TikTok Women’s Six Nations championship campaign against England in Newcastle on March 25 and Haag said: “I’m delighted to join the Scotland Women coaching set-up. It’s exciting to see the recent investment Scottish Rugby has made in the women’s game, particularly with professional contracts, but also the players themselves also seem like really dedicated individuals. We have some big challenges ahead with England up first in the upcoming TikTok Women’s Six Nations championship but I’m looking forward to getting started, building on the good work of Ross Miller and seeing what this team are capable of achieving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easson said: “Today’s announcement is another boost to our programme as Martin brings a wealth of knowledge to the group and that experience will hugely benefit our squad.”

Martin Haag has joined the Scotland Women coaching set-up. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)