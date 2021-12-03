Ewan Ashman loan deal with Glasgow Warriors ends without him playing a game for the club

Ewan Ashman during a Glasgow Warriors training session at Scotstoun. He has been recalled by Sale Sharks. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Ashman has been recalled by parent team Sale Sharks because of injury problems at the Gallagher Premiership side.

Glasgow appeared to have pulled off quite a coup when they signed the new Scotland international on loan last month.

Ashman won his first cap when he came off the bench early in the first half in the win over Australia at Murrayfield in the autumn. He scored a stunning try in the 15-13 victory over the Wallabies and then featured again in the defeat by South Africa the following week.

Ewan Ashman scored a stunning try against Australia on his Scotland debut. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The loan move north was designed to give him more gametime after being lightly used by Sale and also help Glasgow cover for the loss of Fraser Brown who was out with a knee injury.

However, Ashman was recalled by Sale for last weekend’s match against Saracens and it has now been decided that the player will remain in Greater Manchester.

Glasgow Warriors said in a statement: “The club can confirm that Ewan Ashman has been recalled permanently from his loan deal from Sale Sharks as a result of ongoing injuries at the Premiership side.”

Sale Sharks don’t have a league game this weekend. They face Ospreys in the Heineken Champions Cup next Sunday.

Glasgow face Dragons in the United Rugby Championship this Saturday. Scotland hooker George Turner will wear the No 2 jersey, with Johnny Matthews providing cover on the bench.

The match will see a debut for Josh McKay, the New Zealand-born full-back signed in the summer. Another close season recruit, Argentine stand-off Domingo Miotti, is also in line for his first Glasgow appearance after being picked on the bench.

Glasgow Warriors (v Dragons, United Rugby Championship, Scotstoun, Saturday, 7.35pm. TV: live on Premier Sports 1)

15. Josh McKay

14. Sebastian Cancelliere

13. Kyle Steyn

12. Sione Tuipulotu

11. Cole Forbes

10. Ross Thompson

9. Ali Price

1. Oli Kebble

2. George Turner

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Rob Harley

5. Richie Gray

6. Ryan Wilson (c)

7. Rory Darge

8. Jack Dempsey

Substitutes

16. Johnny Matthews

17. Nathan McBeth

18. Murray McCallum

19. Lewis Bean

20. Kiran McDonald

21. Jamie Dobie

22. Domingo Miotti