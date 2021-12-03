Ewan Ashman loan deal with Glasgow Warriors ends without him playing a game for the club

Ashman has been recalled by parent team Sale Sharks because of injury problems at the Gallagher Premiership side.
Glasgow appeared to have pulled off quite a coup when they signed the new Scotland international on loan last month.
Ashman won his first cap when he came off the bench early in the first half in the win over Australia at Murrayfield in the autumn. He scored a stunning try in the 15-13 victory over the Wallabies and then featured again in the defeat by South Africa the following week.
The loan move north was designed to give him more gametime after being lightly used by Sale and also help Glasgow cover for the loss of Fraser Brown who was out with a knee injury.
However, Ashman was recalled by Sale for last weekend’s match against Saracens and it has now been decided that the player will remain in Greater Manchester.
Glasgow Warriors said in a statement: “The club can confirm that Ewan Ashman has been recalled permanently from his loan deal from Sale Sharks as a result of ongoing injuries at the Premiership side.”
Sale Sharks don’t have a league game this weekend. They face Ospreys in the Heineken Champions Cup next Sunday.
Glasgow face Dragons in the United Rugby Championship this Saturday. Scotland hooker George Turner will wear the No 2 jersey, with Johnny Matthews providing cover on the bench.
The match will see a debut for Josh McKay, the New Zealand-born full-back signed in the summer. Another close season recruit, Argentine stand-off Domingo Miotti, is also in line for his first Glasgow appearance after being picked on the bench.
Glasgow Warriors (v Dragons, United Rugby Championship, Scotstoun, Saturday, 7.35pm. TV: live on Premier Sports 1)
15. Josh McKay
14. Sebastian Cancelliere
13. Kyle Steyn
12. Sione Tuipulotu
11. Cole Forbes
10. Ross Thompson
9. Ali Price
1. Oli Kebble
2. George Turner
3. Zander Fagerson
4. Rob Harley
5. Richie Gray
6. Ryan Wilson (c)
7. Rory Darge
8. Jack Dempsey
Substitutes
16. Johnny Matthews
17. Nathan McBeth
18. Murray McCallum
19. Lewis Bean
20. Kiran McDonald
21. Jamie Dobie
22. Domingo Miotti
23. Nick Grigg