Entire Scotland rugby squad to self-isolate after England match call-off

The match against Eddie Jones’ team, scheduled for Saturday in Leicester, was called off hours from kick-off after the trio of positive results were received on Saturday morning, which added to an earlier case traced within the camp and ruled a further eight members into self-isolation, forcing Mike Blair to add four new faces to the team heading south.

Interim Head Coach Mike Blair, said: “Having worked closely with Dr James Robson, Scottish Government medical advisors, and our medical team at Scottish Rugby over the last 24 hours, we’ve made the decision to take a break from training camp, during which period, all players and management will self-isolate regardless of whether they’ve been deemed a close contact of positive cases.“It’s obviously been a difficult few days, however, the health and wellbeing of our squad and management is the number one priority, and that remains paramount in our decision-making process.”The A squad had a number of changes made to it for the games, with several players involved in the British and Irish Lions Tour to South Africa where the national team has also experienced covid disruption.