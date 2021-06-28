Entire Scotland rugby squad to self-isolate after England match call-off

Scotland have abandoned their training camp preparing for Test matches against Romania and Georgia and entered self-isolation, following the three positive covid cases which forced their match with England to be postponed on Saturday.

Scotland's mens' A squad has been forced into self-isolation (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The match against Eddie Jones’ team, scheduled for Saturday in Leicester, was called off hours from kick-off after the trio of positive results were received on Saturday morning, which added to an earlier case traced within the camp and ruled a further eight members into self-isolation, forcing Mike Blair to add four new faces to the team heading south.

Now, after government advice, the remaining Scotland squad and management team will take a break from their training camp and also self-isolate. The match will not be re-arranged.

They will return to training next week to prepare for their matches, so long as a clear round of PCR test results are received.

Interim Head Coach Mike Blair, said: “Having worked closely with Dr James Robson, Scottish Government medical advisors, and our medical team at Scottish Rugby over the last 24 hours, we’ve made the decision to take a break from training camp, during which period, all players and management will self-isolate regardless of whether they’ve been deemed a close contact of positive cases.“It’s obviously been a difficult few days, however, the health and wellbeing of our squad and management is the number one priority, and that remains paramount in our decision-making process.”The A squad had a number of changes made to it for the games, with several players involved in the British and Irish Lions Tour to South Africa where the national team has also experienced covid disruption.

Mike Blair during a Scotland training session at Oriam. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
