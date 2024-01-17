England Six Nations squad: Inverness-born Tom Roebuck called up along with Fin Smith and Fraser Dingwall

Tom Roebuck of Sale Sharks has been named in the England squad. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Three Scottish-qualified players have been named in England’s squad for the 2024 Guinness Six Nations.

Wing Tom Roebuck, centre Fraser Dingwall and fly-half Fin Smith are among seven uncapped players in Steve Borthwick’s 36-man selection.

Gregor Townsend, the Scotland coach, has been monitoring all three but said on Tuesday that he expected Smith and Dingwall to be picked by England.

England's Jamie George, who has been named as captain for the Guinness Six Nations, the Rugby Football Union has announced. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Roebuck, 23, was born in Inverness but grew up in Cheshire. The Sale Sharks player has enjoyed an impressive first half of the season, scoring five tries, and has been part of the England set-up since he was 16.

Cambridge-born Dingwall, the Northampton player, previously captained the Scotland Under-18 side, qualifying through his Scottish father, before switching to England at under-20 level.

Smith, another Northampton player, is the grandson of the former Scotland and Lions prop Tom Elliot. Townsend talked to Smith about committing to Scotland but the stand-off has opted for England.

Jamie George has been named England captain for the championship but there is no place in Borthwick’s squad for Kyle Sinckler or Billy Vunipola.

George, who has previously led the Lions and Saracens, takes the role for the first time following Owen Farrell’s decision to sit out the championship in order to prioritise his and his family’s mental wellbeing.

The omission of Sinckler and Vunipola is something of a surprise given they were two stalwarts of the team for the previous two World Cup cycles.

George has won 85 England caps, plus three for the Lions, and is Borthwick’s first choice hooker.

“Last week Steve asked me to be captain for the upcoming Six Nations and I accepted with huge gratitude and enthusiasm,” George said.

“I love playing rugby for England. I hope that everyone has seen how much it means to me, I have never shied away from that.

“I am so excited about where this team can go and bringing the fans on that journey with us is something that I care about deeply.

“I believe I’m at the stage of my career where I can give my all to the captaincy and give my best on the pitch.

“I don’t underestimate the challenge ahead. Owen is a fantastic motivator and tactician, and we will undoubtedly miss his leadership.

“But I have got brilliant people around me, many of whom have won major tournaments, and utilising the great experience we have within the group is going to be crucial.”

Borthwick has undertaken a significant revamp of his squad with only 17 survivors present from the 34 players used at last autumn’s World Cup, which England finished in third place.

Wings Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Oscar Beard and back rows Chandler Cunningham-South and Ethan Roots are the other uncapped players alongside Roebuck, Smith and Dingwall.

“Building on the foundations of what we achieved at the Rugby World Cup, I have selected a squad that provides strong continuity and experience, whilst at the same time providing an opportunity to develop the talent of a number of new and less-experienced players,” Borthwick said.

“I would particularly like to congratulate the new faces who have their first chance and very much look forward to seeing how that young talent can play an important part in ensuring that England continue to develop our game and move forward.”

England open their Six Nations against Italy in Rome on February 3. They play Scotland at Murrayfield on February 24.

England’s 2024 Six Nations squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Theo Dan, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George (capt), Joe Heyes, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Joe Marler, Beno Obano, Tom Pearson, Ethan Roots, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill.