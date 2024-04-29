England forward Billy Vunipola tasered and arrested in Majorca - reports

England forward Billy Vunipola, who has been tasered and arrested following an alleged violent incident in Majorca, local reports have said. (Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

England forward Billy Vunipola has been tasered and arrested following an alleged violent incident in Majorca, local reports have said.

His club side Saracens said they were aware of an incident involving the player and would be dealing with the matter internally.

The 31-year-old was reportedly tasered twice by police after arriving at a bar in the island’s capital Palma in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Local reports suggest he appeared in court on Sunday and has since been released on bail pending an ongoing investigation.

A Saracens statement on social media said: “Saracens is aware of an incident involving Billy Vunipola in Majorca.

“We will of course deal with this incident internally, and will not make any further comment until then.”

Vunipola is expected to leave Saracens at the end of this season and has previously been linked with a move to France – although nothing has been confirmed.

He has won 75 England caps, making his Test debut against Argentina in 2013. He is not currently part of the England squad.

He made an appearance as a second-half substitute for Saracens in their 15-12 victory over Bath on Friday night.

The club are not scheduled to play again until May 11.