England fall guy Luke Cowan-Dickie apologises for costly mistake against Scotland

England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie has apologised for his mistake that allowed Scotland to come back and win the Calcutta Cup at BT Murrayfield in the Six Nations.

By Mark Atkinson
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 9:47 pm

Cowan-Dickie deliberately knocked the ball out of play, denying Scotland winger Darcy Graham a clear scoring opportunity midway through the second half. Referee Ben O’Keeffe, after a TMO referral, decided to award a penalty try and yellow-card the Englishman for his actions, resulting in ten minutes in the sin bin.

Leading 17-10 at the time, England lost all their momentum and Scotland went on to press home their numerical advantage with a further Finn Russell penalty to win the match 20-17.

Taking to social media, Cowan-Dickie wrote: “Just want to apologise to all you supporters for today. I let myself and you guys down. Every time I play for my country I want nothing more than to make you guys proud. Thanks for all the support. Looking forward to bouncing back next week!”

England's Luke Cowan-Dickie was shown a yellow card against Scotland in the Six Nations.
