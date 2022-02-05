England fall guy Luke Cowan-Dickie apologises for costly mistake against Scotland

Cowan-Dickie deliberately knocked the ball out of play, denying Scotland winger Darcy Graham a clear scoring opportunity midway through the second half. Referee Ben O’Keeffe, after a TMO referral, decided to award a penalty try and yellow-card the Englishman for his actions, resulting in ten minutes in the sin bin.

Leading 17-10 at the time, England lost all their momentum and Scotland went on to press home their numerical advantage with a further Finn Russell penalty to win the match 20-17.

Taking to social media, Cowan-Dickie wrote: “Just want to apologise to all you supporters for today. I let myself and you guys down. Every time I play for my country I want nothing more than to make you guys proud. Thanks for all the support. Looking forward to bouncing back next week!”