England duo set to return to full training ahead of Scotland Six Nations clash

By Ross McLeish
Published 12th Feb 2025, 14:18 BST
Forwards rehabilitating after win over France

Forwards Tom Curry and George Martin are expected to return to full training next week ahead of England’s Guinness Six Nations match against Scotland.

Sale flanker Curry and Leicester lock Martin have remained in camp but are rehabilitating unspecified issues away from the rest of Steve Borthwick’s squad following Saturday’s 26-25 bonus-point win over France.

The Rugby Football Union also announced Exeter wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso would join up with the group on Thursday for a day’s rehab.

Tom Curry of England charges upfield during the Guinness Six Nations win over France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)placeholder image
Tom Curry of England charges upfield during the Guinness Six Nations win over France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The 22-year-old, who was shortlisted for World Rugby’s breakthrough player of 2024 – after scoring five tries in his first eight Test appearances – was initially ruled out of the entire tournament but opted not to have surgery on the shoulder he dislocated before Christmas.

England go into the Calcutta Cup clash on Saturday, February 22 seeking to keep alive their title hopes after bouncing back from a 27-22 round-one defeat to reigning champions Ireland by snatching a last-gasp success against Les Bleus.

Scotland travel to Allianz Stadium in a similar position, having been beaten 32-18 by Ireland on Sunday following an opening victory over Italy.

Gregor Townsend’s men have injury doubts of their own with fly-half Finn Russell and wing Darcy Graham both forced off in the defeat at Murrayfield following a clash of heads, while captain Sione Tuipulotu has been ruled out for the entire campaign after tearing a pectoral muscle.

Scotland have registered four-consecutive wins in the fixture, with England’s only victory in the last seven meetings a 13-6 success at Murrayfield en route to championship glory in 2020.

