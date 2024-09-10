Emma Wassell withdrawn from Scotland squad after tumour diagnosis
Emma Wassell has been withdrawn from the Scotland squad on medical grounds after being diagnosed with a tumour in her chest.
Wassell, who has won 67 international caps, is to undergo surgery to have the tumour removed.
The second-row forward, who plays for Loughborough Lightning, issued a statement to thank everyone for their support and said she hoped to return to rugby next year.
“Unfortunately, rugby has now been put on hold for a while as I will get surgery to remove the tumour, but I will be doing everything I can to return in 2025,” Wassell said.
“To miss another opportunity to be back playing in blue has been a really tough one to take, especially after my year but that truly is a testament to the team we have built.
“I honestly don’t have the words right now to describe the support I’ve had during this time, but I am beyond blessed with the incredible people I have in my life. Mum left me in good hands, and I will forever be grateful to every single one of you who made sure I never felt alone in any of this.”
Louise McMillan will take Wassell’s place in the Scotland squad for the WXV2 competition which begins in Cape Town later this month. The Scots will play Fiji in Edinburgh on Saturday in their final game before travelling to South Africa to contest a tournament they won last year.
