Emiliano Boffelli will win his 50th cap for Argentina against Scotland at Murrayfield where he will be in direct opposition to his Edinburgh team-mate Darcy Graham.

Emiliano Boffelli will win his 50th cap for Argentina when they play Scotland at Murrayfield. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

A third Edinburgh winger, Duhan van der Merwe, will be on the other flank for Scotland but it is the quicksilver Graham who Boffelli rates as the trickiest opponent. “He is small, but very fast,” said the Argentine. “You can’t tackle him because he is so quick and he has a good sidestep. He’s a great player.”

Graham dazzled the All Blacks last weekend, scoring one superb try and having another disallowed, but Boffelli has arguably been even more influential, making key contributions to Argentina’s historic wins over New Zealand and England this year. The Rosario-born player has flourished for club and country since joining Edinburgh in summer 2021 and credits the capital side for revitalising him after a tricky spell in France with Racing 92.

“Mike Blair is an amazing coach,” said Boffelli. “He put his trust in me and I have learnt a lot from him. He knows what a player needs and that is very important to me. The club are amazing, all the guys, and it is very important to me to play for Edinburgh.”