Emiliano Boffelli returns for Edinburgh Rugby but club’s on-form full-back won’t be dislodged

A fit-again Emiliano Boffelli returns to a very strong Edinburgh team for Saturday’s match against Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship but Wes Goosen retains the full-back berth for the match in Wales.

It’s testament to Goosen’s form this season that he wears 15 and Boffelli is accommodated on the wing for what feels like another must-win game for the visitors who defeated Scarlets 43-18 last wekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh are eighth in the standings with four games remaining and need to stay in the top eight to qualify for the play-offs. They missed out last season by a considerable margin and the need to make it this time around is reflected in head coach Sean Everitt’s selection.

Emiliano Boffelli in action for Edinburgh during an EPCR Challenge Cup match between Edinburgh Rugby and Gloucester at the Hive Stadium, on January 13, 2024. He returns to the team for the match against Cardiff in the URC. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Boffelli, who has not played since March 1 due to a nerve problem in his back, is one of 13 full internationals in the team, and Edinburgh should have plenty of potency in attack with the Argentine international on one wing and Duhan van der Merwe on the other. Goosen and centre Matt Currie are the only two players in the starting XV to have not won full caps but Everitt rates the South African-born, New Zealand-raised Goosen as Test standard.

“It's a compliment to Wes Goosen who has done really well in the No 15 jersey that we're able to pick an international quality back three,” said the coach. “I know Wes hasn't played in any international rugby but I say he is an international quality rugby player and his performance last week showed that. For him, Duhan and Boff to combine in a back three is really great for us. Boff brings a lot of experience and leadership, and when he plays the back field is covered really well. He's comfortable in both positions. He brings a lot of experience but at the same time the guys trust his leadership and that is important for us going into these games we need to win.

“Wes’s counter-attack ability has been a strength for us. He’s created a lot of opportunities for us when teams have gone into a kicking battle against Edinburgh. We saw against Scarlets last week and in glimpses against the Sharks how good he can be under the high ball. And at the same time, Duhan has been really good and now we have Boff, so I think we are really well covered if we have to endure an aerial onslaught.

“In saying that, Boff is comfortable in both positions. He played on the wing in the World Cup. So, for us, it’s having as little disruption as possible going into this game.”

Everitt has selected an all-Scotland pack which wouldn’t look out of place in a Six Nations fixture. Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman and WP Nel all recalled to the front row after being named on the bench last weekend. Sam Skinner and Hamish Watson, both rested against Scarlets, return to the second and back row respectively, Skinner partnering captain Grant Gilchrist and Watson teaming up with Jamie Ritchie and Luke Crosbie, the latter coming in for Bill Mata who is on the bench.

Edinburgh, who are aiming for a third win on Welsh soil this season, have three games remaining after the trip to Cardiff Arms Park, against Zebre, Munster and Benetton. Given high tight the league is, Everitt knows that maximum points could be required.

“Going into the next four games, bonus points are going to be vital, and also points difference, so every point matters now and it is all in our hands,” he said.

Cardiff v Edinburgh: URC, Cardiff Arms Park, Saturday, 3.05pm. TV: live on Premier Sports.

Cardiff: Cam Winnett; Harri Millard, Mason Grady, Ben Thomas, Theo Cabango; Tinus de Beer, Gonzalo Bertranou; Rhys Carré, Liam Belcher (capt), Keiron Assiratti, Ben Donnell, Teddy Williams, Alex Mann, Ellis Jenkins, Mackenzie Martin.

Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Corey Domachowski, Ciaran Parker, Rory Thornton, Thomas Young, James Botham, Ellis Bevan, Jacob Beetham.

Edinburgh: Wes Goosen; Emiliano Boffelli, Matt Currie, James Lang, Duhan van der Merwe; Ben Healy, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist (capt), Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Luke Crosbie.

Replacements: Boan Venter, Dave Cherry, Javan Sebastian, Marshall Sykes, Viliame Mata, Ben Vellacott, Mark Bennett, Chris Dean.