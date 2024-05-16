Emiliano Boffelli injury blow as Edinburgh full-back ruled out for remainder of season
Emiliano Boffelli will miss the rest of the season and may need surgery on the back condition that has restricted his appearances for Edinburgh in recent months.
Head coach Sean Everitt said at the start of the week that the Argentine back-three player had resumed training and, provided he did not suffer a reaction, could come into consideration for Friday’s URC game against Munster.
Yesterday, however, Everitt revealed that the 29-year-old international would not only miss this evening’s match but would also have to sit out the last fixture of the regular season against Benetton and any subsequent play-off games. “Boff won’t be playing for us again this season,” the coach explained.
“He’s got some nerve damage. His injury has got worse and he’ll be seeing a specialist to determine a way forward.”
Boffelli joined Edinburgh from Racing 92 on a two-year deal in late 2021 and quickly established himself as a key player in the back division. He subsequently signed on for another two years, so has one year of his current contract to go.
Everitt is optimistic that the player’s back condition can be dealt with over the summer. “We are hoping that with the break we have now, and if he needs to have surgery and he has it now, then he’ll be raring to go at the start of next season.
“He’s been carrying this problem for three to four years now and I think it has got to the stage where it can’t be managed any more, so it needs to be surgically repaired. But we’ll leave that up to the specialist to determine the way forward from here.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.