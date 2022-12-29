Edinburgh have secured the services of one the hottest properties in world rugby by tying down Emiliano Boffelli on a new two-year contract.

Emiliano Boffelli has signed a new two-year contract with Edinburgh Rugby. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The Argentina full-back/wing was courted by leading clubs in England and France but opted to stay in Scotland and believes he can help Edinburgh land a major trophy.

The 27-year-old’s current agreement expires at the end of the season but the new deal covers the two campaigns that will follow next year’s Rugby World Cup in France. It’s a major coup for Edinburgh who brought the player to the capital in summer 2021 after his unhappy spell in France with Racing 92. He describes Edinburgh as “a club that has helped me smile again”.

“I decided to stay in Edinburgh because I’m happy here,” he said. “Since I arrived the guys here make me feel good, like at home in Argentina. Every day I’m trying to be a better player and a better person and I’m happy here because we play good rugby. I love the city, I love Edinburgh.”

Emiliano Boffelli during Edinburgh's recent Heineken Champions Cup win over Castres Olympique. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

He hopes to one day help the capital club win silverware and also emulate his footballing compatriots by being part of a Pumas side which lifts the World Cup.

Asked if Argentina could win next year’s tournament in France, he said: “Why not? The team is improving year after year. We know that there are better teams but I think we can beat every team. But we can also lose to every team!”

On the prospect of bringing a trophy to Edinburgh, Boffelli was similarly positive. “Yes of course,” he said. “We have an amazing team and good players. But like the Pumas, we must be more consistent. We can beat any team but we can also lose to anyone if we aren’t serious.”

Boffelli finishes 2022 as men’s rugby’s top points-scorer at international level and was the only player to pass the 100 points mark in Tier 1 Test matches (146) in the calendar year, 51 more than second-placed Richie Mo’unga of New Zealand. His highlights include the series-winning try against Scotland, helping Argentina beat New Zealand away for the first time and scoring 25 points in the Pumas’ recent victory over England at Twickenham. His impact at club level has been equally impressive and he finished his inaugural campaign at Edinburgh with 172 points in 18 appearances and was named Players’ Player of the Season.

Mike Blair, the Edinburgh coach, was understandably delighted to extend Boffelli’s stay in the capital and believes the relationship has been mutually beneficial, with the player using his time at the club to burnish his reputation.

“First of all, he was really keen to stay – so that obviously makes things a lot easier for starters,” said Blair of the contract negotiations. “He’s found his way into the group really effectively, he’s a brilliant guy to have around, he’s really popular.

“He’s enjoying learning English, he’s enjoying living in Edinburgh, and I think he’s enjoyed the fact that since he’s been at Edinburgh his pedigree has jumped up a huge amount. He understands that an environment is really important for him. I’m sure there are lots of teams going hard after him, but we’re delighted he wants to stay with us.”

Boffelli said he had “other interesting options” and Blair said the player’s decision to choose Edinburgh was “a real vote of confidence” for the club.

