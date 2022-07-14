Eight changes as Ollie Smith to make Scotland debut in Argentina third Test decider

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named his team for the third Test against Argentina. (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

The Glasgow Warriors player will make his Test debut in the match in Santiago del Estero, replacing the injured Rory Hutchinson who hurt his ankle in the second Test win in Salta last weekend.

Smith’s inclusion is one of eight changes Gregor Townsend has made to his starting XV.

Rufus McLean has been given the nod on the right wing ahead of Darcy Graham who drops out due to concussion. Sione Tuipulotu replaces Glasgow team-mate Sam Johnson at inside centre, and Ali Price returns to the starting team at scrum-half in preference to Ben White.

Ollie Smith, centre, will make his Scotland in Santiago del Estero. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

There are also four changes in the pack. Rory Sutherland comes in for his first Test start of the tour, in place of Pierre Schoeman at loosehead. Ewan Ashman is given the nod at hooker and will make his first start for Scotland after three appearances off the bench.

There is a new look partnership in the second row, with Scott Cummings and Jonny Gray selected in place of tour captain Grant Gilchrist and Sam Skinner.

Hamish Watson will captain Scotland for the first time, with Price named as vice-captain.

Blair Kinghorn retains his place at stand-off, with Ross Thompson providing cover on the bench. There is a potential debut for Glen Young, the Edinburgh lock, who is also among the replacements.

Tighthead prop Zander Fagerson will win his 50th cap on Saturday.

Argentina won the first Test 26-18 in Jujuy but Scotland came back to win 29-6 in Salta and level the series at 1-1 going into the final Test.

Scotland (v Argentina, Santiago Del Estero, Saturday, 8.10pm BST)

15. Ollie Smith - Glasgow Warriors - uncapped

14. Rufus McLean - Glasgow Warriors - 2 caps

13. Mark Bennett - Edinburgh Rugby - 26 caps

12. Sione Tuipulotu - Glasgow Warriors - 6 caps

11. Duhan van der Merwe - Worcester Warriors - 18 caps

10. Blair Kinghorn - Edinburgh Rugby - 33 caps

9. Ali Price - Glasgow Warriors (Vice-Captain) - 53 caps

1. Rory Sutherland - Worcester Warriors - 19 caps

2. Ewan Ashman - Sale Sharks - 3 caps

3. Zander Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 49 caps

4. Scott Cummings - Glasgow Warriors - 22 caps

5. Jonny Gray - Exeter Chiefs (Vice-Captain) - 68 caps

6. Rory Darge - Glasgow Warriors - 6 caps

7. Hamish Watson - Edinburgh Rugby (Captain) - 50 caps

8. Matt Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 23 caps

Replacements

16. Dave Cherry - Edinburgh Rugby - 6 caps

17. Pierre Schoeman - Edinburgh Rugby - 11 caps

18. Javan Sebastian - Scarlets - 3 caps

19. Glen Young - Edinburgh Rugby - uncapped

20. Andy Christie - Saracens - 2 caps

21. George Horne - Glasgow Warriors - 17 caps

22. Ross Thompson - Glasgow Warriors - 2 caps