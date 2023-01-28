We are not usually shy of blowing our trumpet, but the praise for Edinburgh’s victory against Saracens has been curiously muted, in part, I suppose, because the concession of a late try deprived them of the chance of a home tie when the Champions Cup resumes in the Spring. So, yes, there was some disappointment. Nevertheless, it was a notable win.

Edinburgh's Luke Crosbie and Dave Cherry celebrate after Pierre Schoeman scores a second-half try against Saracens.

Saracens are currently by some way the best team in England. They are comfortably at the top of the English Premiership, having won 12 of their 13 matches. Edinburgh had run them close in the first – away – match. Now they have won remarkably comfortably at home. That’s something to crow about. Of course Saracens were without their captain Owen Farrell, and doubtless missed him. But Edinburgh were missing their back three of Emiliano Boffelli, Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe, one of the best goal-kickers and two prolific try-scorers.

Their performance might have been greeted with more whole-hearted praise if there wasn’t the feeling that the margin of victory should have been greater. Their dominance was so complete in the first half that two Saracens forwards conceded penalties under pressure and received yellow cards for professional fouls. But though Edinburgh battered at the try-line, they failed to take advantage of their numerical superiority to cross it, though Jamie Ritchie did manage to do so, unfortunately failing to keep hold of the ball. When you are so close it’s tempting to think one more push will be rewarded. Sometimes it is. Often it isn’t, and you are left wondering if it would have been wiser to spread the ball.

Thoughts now turn to Twickenham and Gregor Townsend’s choice of the starting XV. I would guess that, with Zander Fagerson injured, he was relieved to see the redoubtable veteran W P Nel not only scrummaging effectively against Saracens, but also lasting the full 80 minutes, something few props manage today.

Word is that Stuart Hogg and Van der Merwe will be fit, though it’s a bit worrying that Hogg won’t have had a match for several weeks. As for 14, Kyle Steyn has been playing splendidly for Glasgow. But, given that any team coached by Steve Borthwick and captained by Farrell is likely to kick a lot, there’s a strong case for playing Sean Maitland. He may be approaching the evening of his career, but he has been playing very well for Saracens and he is more secure under the high ball than anyone else we might have in the back three.

The choice at centre is intriguing. We have scarcely ever had such riches there. You might say that Townsend s spoiled for choice – so much so that there was no place for Mark Bennett in his training squad. For a couple of years Townsend has put absolute trust in Chris Harris at 13, and his trust has been well rewarded. Harris is recognised as a master of defence in that important and demanding position.

On the other hand the Glasgow centres Sione Tuipolatu and Huw Jones have been in terrific form. Tuipolatu will surely play and is equally comfortable at both 12 and 13. Jones has played all his Test rugby at 13, but Glasgow’s Franco Smith has recently played him at 12, perhaps because it is easier to defend in that channel than at 13. Meanwhile there is also young Cam Redpath, a natural 12, who seems to be playing very well again after recovering from a succession of injuries. Well, it’s better to have an embarrassment of choice than to be scratching your head and wondering who the hell you can put in.

Then there is the question of the back-row of the scrum. Ritchie and Matt Fagerson will both surely play, even if Jack Dempsey challenges for the No 8 jersey, but what of 7? Hamish Watson is likely to be fit again, but has been off for a couple of months. Meanwhile Luke Crosbie has been playing outstandingly for Edinburgh, showing himself the most powerful ball carrier available to Townsend.