Scotland international Luke Hamilton heading to Japan

Scotland forward Luke Hamilton, who was overlooked for Gregor Townsend’s World Cup training squad, is heading to Japan nevertheless after signing a deal with NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes.

The 27-year-old has joined up with the Osaka-based club following his departure from Edinburgh last month and is expected to now play in the Japan Rugby Top League Cup.

The back-row forward has been capped three times by Scotland, with the last of his international appearances coming in the defeat by the United States in Houston last June.

He was omitted by national head coach Townsend from his expanded training squad ahead of the World Cup, which takes place in Japan from September to November.

Hamilton joined Edinburgh last summer from Leicester Tigers and played a number of games early in the season before sustaining a head knock over the festive period.

The injury kept him out for a long spell and, although Edinburgh wanted to keep him, the two parties could not agree terms for season 2019-20.

Hamilton, who will join up with ex-Bath prop Jacques van Rooyen at the Osaka club, tweeted: “Looking forward to the next couple months @RedHurricanes in Japan”.