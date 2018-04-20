Richard Cockerill signs contract extension with Edinburgh

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill has extended his contract until the summer of 2021.

The former Leicester and Toulon coach is on course to lead Edinburgh to the Guinness PRO14 play-offs in his first campaign. The club sit third in Conference B and reached the quarter-final of the European Challenge Cup after topping their pool.

Cockerill said in a statement: “I saw this as a fresh challenge and have really enjoyed getting stuck in at Edinburgh. There is still a lot to do at the club and I wanted to stay and continue working with a great group of fellow coaches and hard-working players.”