Edinburgh v London Scottish abandoned after 'emergency situation' at DAM Health Stadium

A recorded announcement said “an emergency situation has arisen inside the stadium”. Supporters congregated in the car park at the back of the DAM Health Stadium to await more information before it was eventually confirmed that the match would not resume.

London Scottish were leading 34-26 when the game was halted and the result will stand.

Edinburgh said in a statement: “Tonight's match has been abandoned on health and safety grounds.

Edinburgh were playing London Scottish at the DAM Health Stadium on Friday evening.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, thank fans for their patience and wish all supporters a safe journey home. The match ends 26-34.”

No further information was forthcoming from SRU officials and the stadium was locked down so stewards could conduct a sweep of the ground.

Mike Blair, the Edinburgh coach, felt it was the correct call not to restart the match.

“Decisions have to be made with respect to the welfare of the players and how long it is going to get things organised to restart,” said Blair. “Both sides just felt it was the right decision.”

It was a strange end to a testing evening for the home side who conceded six tries against opponents who finished bottom of the pile in last season’s English Championship.

Edinburgh were second best in an error-strewn first outing of the campaign. With a battalion of Scotland internationals sitting in the stand, Blair picked a squad which leaned heavily on youth and fringe players but there were also comebacks for Jamie Ritchie and Henry Immelman after long injury lay-offs.

Ritchie played the first 30 minutes, his first action since rupturing his hamstring while playing in Scotland’s win over England on February 5.

Immelman looked sharp and scored the game’s first try after five minutes, starting and finishing the move.

London Scottish’s response was electric: three tries in seven minutes which had Edinburgh rocking on their heels.

Robbie McCallum, back on home soil, had an early surge but Edinburgh were first to get points on the board. Immelman, back after a long lay-off with a knee injury, started and finished the move with a break up the right in the fifth minute. The full-back looked to have played in Charlie Shiel for the try. The scrum-half was stopped short but managed to pop the ball up for the supporting Immelman to score. Savala converted.

After the bright start things began to unravel for Edinburgh. Josh Gillespie streaked down the left wing from halfway to score and Nathan Chamberlain’s conversion put Scottish back on level terms.

Two minutes later they scored again, Hayden Hyde bursting through a huge gap in the Edinburgh defence. The home side then found themselves 17-7 down in the 19th-minute when Noah Ferdinand scurried home in the left-hand corner.

Edinburgh’s discomfort was made more acute just after the half hour when scrum-half Luca Petrozzi was played in by Ferdinand for try No 4.

Blair’s response was to withdraw Ritchie, Angus Williams and Chris Dean and replace them with Pierce Phillips, Lee-Roy Atalifo and Cammy Hutchison.

Edinburgh needed to find a way back and their wingers provided the route map in the final minutes of the half. Firstly, Blain went over from close range after a period of concerted pressure and then Henry dived over with seconds on the clock after a fine break from Savala. The stand-off converted them both to reduce Scottish’s lead to 24-21 at half-time.

Blain’s second try of the match five minutes into the second half edged Edinburgh ahead but any suggestion that London Scottish might crumble was quickly quashed. Two tries in six minutes put last season’s Championship basement club back in control.