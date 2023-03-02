Edinburgh told what they have to do to stop runaway juggernaut Leinster

Edinburgh will have to show a clinical edge if they are to be the first team this season to stop the winning machine that is Leinster, according to former player Chris Paterson.

The Irish province arrive in the capital on Saturday for a URC clash in stupendous shape, having won all of their domestic and European matches in the 2022/23 campaign. Edinburgh will be heavy underdogs against Leo Cullen’s men and Paterson believes Edinburgh have to make hem “work really hard for any point”.

The 44-year-old said: “The reaction is whoever plays Leinster, in any competition ... everybody just looks and asks are we going to be the team that does it?” said Paterson. “They are so strong with an impeccable record and set the standards in terms of the depth and the ability to incorporate and push forward international players plus bring in new blood and younger players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But Edinburgh have that ability to sparkle and come alive with the DAM Health Stadium crowd behind them. Edinburgh have come close in many of their games, with six games having losing bonus points – if they’d won a few of those then the league table looks different. They have that ability to hit their straps, to score tries – multiple tries and score them quickly with two or three tries in five minutes, they can rock teams and get the momentum. But there are not many teams that have rocked Leinster.

Leinster have been in unstoppable form since the summer and arrive in Edinburgh with high confidence.

“Dragons had most of the territory and possession in their Leinster game two weeks ago and were applying a lot of pressure but as soon as Leinster get a sniff they took it. They are so clinical. It’s two-fold for Edinburgh, they have to be clinical themselves, and they have to make Leinster really work hard for any point – which is easier said than done.”