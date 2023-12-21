Darcy Graham is back in the Edinburgh starting line-up and Emiliano Boffelli is on the bench for Friday’s 1872 Cup clash with Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun.

Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh coach, has been able to name a full-strength squad for the first leg of the traditional festive double-header. WP Nel, the tighthead prop, has been passed fit after recovering from a groin strain.

Graham, who has been sidelined by hip and knee injuries, made his first appearance of the season in last weekend’s win over Castres in the Challenge Cup but starts against Glasgow in a rejigged back three which sees Wes Goosen move from wing to full-back to replace Harry Paterson who suffered a concussion against the French club. The wing berths are filled by Graham and Duhan van der Merwe, Scotland’s most prolific try-scorers.

Boffelli returns for the first time since helping Argentina reach the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup. The wing/full-back is likely to be introduced in the second half after recovering from a toe injury sustained at the tournament in France. Nel comes in for Javan Sebastian who hurt his knee against Castres and has been ruled out for six to eight weeks.

The Edinburgh side contains 13 full internationals and includes scrum-half Ali Price who joined on loan from Glasgow Warrior last month and will face his parent club for the first time after spending nine seasons at Scotstoun. He links up with the impressive Ben Healy at half-back. Centres James Lang and Matt Currie retain their places, with the experienced Mark Bennett named on the bench.

Up front, Nel joins Scotland team-mates Ewan Ashman and Pierre Schoeman in the front row; Glen Young and Grant Gilchrist start at lock and Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson Viliame Mata form the back row.

It’s Everitt’s first taste of the 1872 Cup fixture and he said: “Local derbies are always special occasions whatever sport you’re involved in. I’ve been part of many in South Africa, and it’s now a privilege to take charge of Edinburgh in world rugby’s oldest intercity rivalry.

“Both sides head into tomorrow night’s match in good form off the back of European wins, however history has shown us that the formbook goes out the window when these teams meet. It will be 80 minutes of hard-nosed, physical rugby – like derbies always are – and it’s up to us to set the tone and for 1-15 to win their battles.”

The second leg is at Murrayfield on December 30.